Southport prepares for the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival

The festival starts on the fourth with a Flag Raising Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Moore and Howe Streets. The festival parade starts at 11 and will be televised on WECT with our Gabe Ross hosting. There will be food, crafts, vendors, and live music all day long with the night ending with fireworks at the waterfront at 9 p.m. Click here to see the full scheduled of events.