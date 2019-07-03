Southport prepares for the North Carolina Fourth of July Festival

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Thursday is kicks off the 47th Annual North Carolina Fourth of July Festival in Southport.
The celebration has taken place in the small maritime community for over 200 years. This week, tens of thousands are expected to take part in the Independence Day celebrations.
The Fourth of July Festival has activities and events for the whole family. On Wednesday, there will be children’s games, the 9/11 Never Froget Memorial Mobile Exhibit, a blood drive, arts & crafts, and so much more. The USCIS Naturalization Ceremony will also take place Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Fort Johnston Southport Museum & Visitor Center Lawn located on 203 E. Bay Street.
The festival starts on the fourth with a Flag Raising Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Moore and Howe Streets. The festival parade starts at 11 and will be televised on WECT with our Gabe Ross hosting. There will be food, crafts, vendors, and live music all day long with the night ending with fireworks at the waterfront at 9 p.m. Click here to see the full scheduled of events.
Southport Police Chief Todd Corning and his department along with several city and county departments have been working for months to prepare for the amount of people and traffic that is expected for this year’s festivities. He asks that keep a few things in mind when traveling to Southport:
- Have patience. Traffic will be congested and you should allow an extra 30-45 minutes to and from your destination. Officers will be assisting with traffic control, but be sure to know your route when getting on the road.
- Parking will be limited. City right-of-way parking will be allowed, but you’re asked to not block driveways. There is no parking in festival areas. Towing will be enforced.
- Alcohol will not be served at the festival and you’re asked to obey ABC laws since this is a family-friendly event.
- Please leave your pets at home for their safety.
For more information on the N.C. Fourth of July Festival, visit the official festival website.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.