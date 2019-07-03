MISSING: WPD asks for help to find 12-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing and the Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find her.
According to a WPD tweet, Juliette Sarmiento Marquez was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, gray spandex pants and Skechers shoes. Marquez wears glasses.
Anyone with information on Marquez’s whereabouts should call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
