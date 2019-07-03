MISSING: Wilmington police search for 55-year-old woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was reported missing in Wilmington and the Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find her.
According to a WPD tweet, Corrine Green, 55, may have last been seen in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
The police department did not have information on what Green was wearing or where she might have been going.
Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts should call 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.