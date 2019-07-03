Members chosen for New Hanover Co. schools redistricting committee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people have been chosen to serve on the New Hanover County Board of Education redistricting committee.
Board members reviewed a pool of 63 parent and community applicants to serve on the committee and the following applicants were selected, accepted the position and will represent different regions of the county:
Community representative, northern New Hanover County
Community representative, central New Hanover County
Parent representative, southern New Hanover County
Mathew Cropper with Cropper GIS Consulting will provide an overview of the redistricting process and timeline at the NHC Board of Education meeting on July 9. The redistricting committee will meet for the first time July 10.
A public forum is scheduled for September. An opportunity to provide input can be done here.
Redistricting goals are:
- Populate the new Porters Neck Elementary School opening in 2020-21
- Account for increased building capacity with the replacement of Blair and College Park Elementary Schools
- Utilize available space and plan for future growth in the county
- Establish new attendance zones in accordance with the guiding principles established by the board of education
A final redistricting recommendation is expected to be presented to the school board in December. New attendance boundaries should be implemented for the 2020-21 school year.
