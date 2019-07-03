Medac Urgent Care now an authorized VA urgent care provider

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Five locations in Wilmington are now authorized VA urgent care providers, meaning eligible veterans can receive on-demand care without prior authorization or an appointment.
The five Medac Urgent Care locations in Wilmington are:
- 4402 Shipyard Boulevard
- 1442 Military Cutoff Road
- 5245 South College Road
- 8115 Market Street
- 2600 New Village Way
“We are enthusiastic for the opportunity to begin providing care to Veterans at all of our Medac centers,” Sarrah Johnson, COO of Urgent Care Group, said in a statement. “Our primary goal is to provide healthcare services to the Wilmington community, and we look forward to welcoming Veterans into all of our centers for efficient and immediate care.”
Veterans can find more information on the program and eligibility by clicking here.
