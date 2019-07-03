Freeman Park visitor restrictions to continue through Fourth of July weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Due to anticipated erosion from increasing tides, Carolina Beach officials have closed the northern sections of Freeman Park to vehicular traffic during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Officials expect the restrictions to continue over the next few weeks.
Interim town manager Ed Parvin said public safety staff will perform assessments daily to determine when additional sections of the park can safely be opened, or if additional closures will be required.
The following limitations are in place:
- Only the following vehicles will be allowed into the park:
- Vehicles with an annual permit permanently affixed to the windshield, or;
- Vehicles associated with an existing camping reservation south of the closure area (maximum of 2 vehicles per campsite).
- No daily access passes will be sold; annual permits may still be purchased.
- Camping will be limited to designated spaces south of the closure area. Campers with reservations are urged to call 1-866-330-7275 to verify continued availability.
- No vehicles are allowed past marked closures. Anyone driving past a designated closure will be issued a citation. Visitors of the park may still walk past closure points.
- No vehicle shall operate or park in the tidal zone (wet sand area).
- Lifeguards will only patrol areas of Freeman Park where vehicles are allowed.
- Intermittent closures are anticipated to occur due to limited beach area and level of patron use.
- Pending increased tidal surges, access to Freeman Park may result in additional restrictions and closures.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.