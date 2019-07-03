First Alert Forecast: storms to fire in the afternoon, settling down by the evening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Now is the time for the hot, dry high pressure ridge to break down a bit... and with that, odds for locally drenching, gusty, and lightning-rich storms will operate at a higher daily baseline Wednesday through the weekend. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here... and don't forget to consult your WECT Weather App for interactive radar and location-specific hour-by-hour forecast updates! With the 4th of July so close, you might also be interested in these short-term forecast details...
Wednesday afternoon: variable clouds, variable winds, scattered heavy storms, temperatures and heat index values peaking in the 90s and 100s, respectively, except 70s in or near any storms.
Wednesday evening: partly cloudy, light southerly winds, stray leftover shower or storm possible, temperatures steady in or settling into the 70s.
4th of July morning: partly cloudy, light southerly winds, isolated showers and storms becoming possible, temperatures climbing through the 70s and 80s.
4th of July afternoon: variable clouds, variable winds, scattered showers and locally heavy storms, temperatures cresting in the 80s and lower 90s but falling to the 70s in or near any storms.
4th of July evening: partly cloudy, light southerly winds, stray leftover shower or storm possible, temperatures steady in or easing into the 70s.
