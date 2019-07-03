Devontae Cacok records first professional double-double

SACRAMENTO, CA (WECT) - Former UNCW standout Devontae Cacok led the nation in double-doubles as a senior and is now carrying that over to the professional ranks.
Cacok scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Tuesday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 100-90 victory over Golden State in the NBA summer league.
He added five steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
Cacok and the Lakers return to the court Friday when they take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. (EST).
