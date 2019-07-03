911 call center prepares for a busy holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The busiest times of year for most 911 call centers are on holidays.
At times, they can see up to 15 phone calls every 3 minutes, so they have to overstaff to be able to meet caller needs.
“We do bring in extra telecommunicators," said Debora Cottle, New Hanover County 911 manager. “We normally staff between 16-18 telecommunicators but on an occasion like (the Fourth of July), we do bring in a couple of extras.”
On the Fourth, citizens make calls about grills on fire, waterway injuries, and more frequent than normal, fireworks that sound like gunshots.
“Citizens sometimes cannot tell the difference between backfire on a vehicle, fireworks or gunfire," Cottle said.
She said there is a difference between the three.
“If it’s fireworks, lots of times you’ll hear a quick pop pop pop. Then it’ll stop. Then you’ll hear the exact same sound, pop pop pop," Cottle said.
On a busy day like the Fourth, 911 operators stay busy, but according to officials, if you’ve been through one day, you can make it through them all.
“Just a lot of hustle and bustle, a lot of organized chaos...and they’re great at it," Cottle said.
Not all calls are meant for 911. In non-emergency cases, like checking times for fireworks, a fire hydrant running, or wanting an incident case number, they have a separate line — 910-452-6120.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.