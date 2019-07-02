Woman who worked in Wilmington film industry killed in S.C. crash

SENECA, S.C. (WECT) — A woman who worked in Wilmington’s film industry was killed when a car slammed into a home and hit her while she was lying in her bed, according to Oconee County (S.C.) Coroner Karl Addis.
Vanessa Neimeyer, 39, died at the scene, the coroner said. Neimeyer was a casting director for extras in movies, according to her mother, who spoke to WYFF.
She worked on several productions including Nicholas Sparks’ Safe Haven, which filmed in Southport, and HBO’s Eastbound and Down, starring Danny McBride.
Those who worked with Neimeyer in the Wilmington film industry are remembering her for her zest for life and her positivity.
“She cared deeply about the NC film community and she was a huge part of it,” said Bryan Moss, a film hair stylist. “She was full of life and always inclusive of others who wanted to get involved in Wilmington film. We’ll all miss her spirit tremendously.”
Several credit Neimeyer with helping them along in their careers.
“Vanessa was one of the first people I had the pleasure of meeting in the Wilmington film community when I was just starting my acting career,” said Devin McGee, a musician and actor who worked on One Tree Hill. “We worked on a number of projects together over the years and not only was she a great neighbor and friend, she continued to reach out with words of encouragement and praise even after I moved to Los Angeles whenever she would spot me in a film or on television. She will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her family and friends.”
Many who knew her are sharing condolences and remembrances of Neimeyer on social media, including longtime friend Brandon Luck, who is an actor and filmmaker.
“She had a great heart and wanted the best for everyone,” he said. “She worked hard from college at Cape Fear for film to working her way up to casting in the film industry. She will be missed.”
The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at Wells Highway and Clemson Boulevard.
South Carolina Highway Patrol had a license checkpoint set up at Wells Highway and Owen Road, Addis said.
A vehicle did not stop at the checkpoint and a chase began with Highway Patrol, the coroner said.
The vehicle went through the Wells Highway and Clemson Boulevard intersection and crashed into the basement of a home, Addis said.
The vehicle came to a stop on top of Neimeyer.
El-Asia Hassian Muhammad, 19, is charged with failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension, according to Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw, who said more charges are pending.
Troopers said there was an 18-year-old passenger in the car. Neither Muhammad nor the passenger were injured, troopers said.
