Wilmington man charged with murder in 1995 missing person case

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department have charged a man with murder in connection with a missing person case from 1995.
According to a news release, the police department reached out to local media in May 2018 to run an update on a cold case of Timothy Jason Smart who had been missing since July 15, 1995. After the story aired, new information led detectives to classify the case as a homicide.
Investigators from several agencies did extensive follow-up work on leads which resulted in the arrest of Bryan Lee O’Daniels, 44, of Wilmington.
O’Daniels was taken into custody in Leland on July 1 and charged with one count of murder. He’s currently jailed in the Brunswick County Detention Center under no bond.
He’s expected to make a first court appearance at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the case.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.