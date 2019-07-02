In split decision, court sides with property owners in Oak Island sewer lawsuit

The action allows Oak Island to “impose annual fees for the availability of sewer service" on property owners who could or do benefit from the service. From 2010 to 2017, that resulted in developed property owners paying a total of $4,478.57 in fees, while undeveloped property owners would have paid $3,978.08. Additionally, the court pointed out in its ruling that from 2015 to 2017, the owners of undeveloped properties were actually paying more per year than those who owned developed lots.