Public meeting about Brunswick Co. intersection scheduled for July 8

ASH, N.C. (WECT) - A public meeting is scheduled next week concerning a proposal to improve the intersection at US 17 and NC 904.
On July 8 from 5-7 p.m., the NC Department of Transportation will host the meeting at Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary School. Community members can drop in any time to learn more about the proposal, ask questions and talk with DOT representatives.
A reduced conflict intersection (RCI) is proposed at that location. An RCI is designed to recude potential collisions for vehciles and pedestrians by allowing drivers from a side road to only turn right.
To go the other direction or cross the highway, drivers would pull into a dedicated lane to make a U-turn and then go straight or turn right at the intersection.
Written comments can also be submitted by phone, email or traditional mail until July 22.
For more information, contact Michael Bass at mlbass@ncdot.gov or call 910-341-2000.
