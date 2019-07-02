No one hurt after vehicle catches fire on I-40

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - No one was hurt after a vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 40 in New Hanover County Tuesday morning.
According to Deputy Fire Marshal David Stone with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, a 1987 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on I-40 when it caught on fire near mile marker 420 just before 10 a.m.
The driver said he saw smoke coming from the vehicle and pulled over. Shortly afterward, the Blazer caught on fire. All occupants of the vehicle made it out safely.
Fire crews responded and quickly extinguished the flames.
No injuries were reported and traffic wasn’t impacted, according to Stone.
