WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “Let the Good Times Roll” with Five Guys Named Moe.
Opera House Theatre Company presents the show beginning with a matinee on Thursday, July 4. The show runs Thursdays through Sundays until June 21. Performance times can be found here. The musical by Clarke Peters features the music of legendary composer and saxophonist, Louis Jordan.
Five Guys Named Moe follows the story of Nomax, played by Nygel Robinson. He’s broke and brokenhearted. Out of his radio, five guys named Moe appear to help him get his life back on track.
In this performance, the five Moe’s are Colby Lewis, Tré Cotten, Tracy Byrd, Keith Welborn, and Terrill Williams.
Five Guys Named Moe is directed, choreographed and musically directed by Ray Kennedy.
Tickets can be purchased here.
