Hall of Fame coach who played at UNCW to speak at banquet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will be the keynote speaker at the UNCW men’s basketball team’s tip-off dinner Sept. 19.
The dinner will be held at the Burney Center at 7 p.m.
“We’re very excited that Coach Calipari is going to speak at our tip-off banquet,” UNCW coach C.B. McGrath in a news release.
A 2015 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Calipari has compiled a 708-209 record during head coaching stints at UMass, Memphis, and Kentucky.
As a player, Calipari appeared in 25 games in two seasons at UNCW in 1978-80 before transferring to Clarion (Pa.).
