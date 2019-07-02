Hall of Fame coach who played at UNCW to speak at banquet

By John Smist | July 2, 2019 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 4:44 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will be the keynote speaker at the UNCW men’s basketball team’s tip-off dinner Sept. 19.

The dinner will be held at the Burney Center at 7 p.m.

“We’re very excited that Coach Calipari is going to speak at our tip-off banquet,” UNCW coach C.B. McGrath in a news release.

A 2015 inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Calipari has compiled a 708-209 record during head coaching stints at UMass, Memphis, and Kentucky.

As a player, Calipari appeared in 25 games in two seasons at UNCW in 1978-80 before transferring to Clarion (Pa.).

