First Alert Forecast: firecracker hot! ...and then some changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast is another scorcher as a broiling high pressure ridge maintains control of the Cape Fear Region. Under the ridge, expect sun and light southerly breezes to swell temperatures to the sizzling 90 - 94 range for the beaches and the even more taxing 95 - 99 range farther inland. Odds for a cooling shower or drenching storm: a paltry 10 to 20%.
In your seven-day planning forecast, marginally cooler temperatures and slightly healthier shower and storm chances populate some of the middle and latter periods as the ridge breaks down. Any raindrops would be helpful and useful as Wilmington and most of the Cape Fear Region remain in a “moderate drought” zone so please, this holiday week, try to:
- water your lawn and garden less frequently and only in the morning.
- run your washing machine and dishwasher with full loads only.
- take shorter showers.
