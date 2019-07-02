Emergency crews respond to Wilmington apartment complex fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue are responding to an apartment complex fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the WFD, the fire was reported around 4 p.m. at the Cypress Grove Apartments off Cypress Grove Drive near New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Natosha Vincent, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Fire Department, said, as of 5:30 p.m., crews have the fire under control.
Seven apartment units were damaged in the fire, and the American Red Cross has been called in due to the large number of affected residents, Vincent said.
Initially, there were reports that people were trapped in the apartments, but the sheriff’s office assured fire crews that all residents were out of the building.
No injuries have been reported and one pet was rescued from the fire.
