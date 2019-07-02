Echo Farms residents adjust as townhome construction gets underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sounds of heavy machinery greet Annette Marshall as she walks out her front door, heading for the car.
Marshall moved in next door to the Echo Farms golf course in 2011, but what once was a fairway is now an active construction site.
“I look out there and I can see all the beauty is all gone already,” she said. “It’s just disappointing.”
The first portion of the Woodlands at Echo Farms multi-family housing project was officially released for construction on June 26, though grading of the land began a few weeks prior.
After months of going through Wilmington’s development process, standing room only city meetings and a legal battle, the land owned by Matrix Development Corporation is being turned over to make room for 17 two- and three-story buildings.
According to the most recent site plan, the Woodlands at Echo Farms will have 82 housing units, ranging from one to three bedrooms, along with 402 parking spaces to serve the units and their amenities.
As with all construction sites, developers of the Woodlands are held to the City of Wilmington’s noise ordinance, which specifies work cannot begin earlier than 7 a.m.
Still, Marshall says the noise is already an issue.
“In the morning I hear the construction going on. The house rattles a little bit,” she said.
WECT spoke briefly with a representative of Matrix, but the answers to questions about how the developer plans to ease concerns and mitigate any inconveniences were not returned at the time this story was published.
After the emotional court battle over the golf course, the city and New Hanover County agreed to buy a portion of the land to be used as a public park. Those plans are still making their way through the city’s permitting process.
