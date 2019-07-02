COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to build a classroom library ‘For the Love of Reading’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Christine Gough is excited about the upcoming school year. She’ll meet a new group of fourth graders at a new school this fall.
“Together we will dive into 4th grade with a shared excitement and curiosity because it will be new for all of us,” Gough says.
Gough is a teacher at H.C. Bellamy Elementary. Her goal is to build a classroom library with books she hopes will inspire her students to fall in love with reading. She’s started a Donors Choose project to fund the project.
“My Donors Choose project is called ‘For the Love of Reading,” she says. “One of the goals is to create a culture of reading in my classroom. I want my students to find books that they love. I want them to make connections with one another over books that they’ve read and have shared reading experiences. When this project is fully funded, we will have an engaging classroom library that will allow them to do that."
Gough set a goal of $767. She still needs $397. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose, an online charity organization will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Gough’s project, click here.
