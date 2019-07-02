Cape Fear 7′s Rugby Tournament celebrates 45th year in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the nation’s largest Summer 7′s rugby tournaments returns to Wilmington this weekend.
The Cape Fear 7′s is in its 45th year.
Several hundred players from teams from across the country and around the world will take part in the games July 6 and 7 at the Cape Fear Regional Soccer Park along Highway 421
The event is free for spectators.
This year, the event has the Inaugural Women’s Armed Forces 7′s Rugby Championship. All five military branches have their teams in town to compete against each other. They will be included in the tournament playoffs on Sunday with the men’s teams.
More information can be found at fear7s.com.
