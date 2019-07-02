Burn ban now in effect for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, a burn ban is in effect for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County.
Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson said all burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County.
An unincorporated area is an area not within a city’s or town’s limits.
Most of southeastern North Carolina is experiencing moderate drought conditions in addition to high fire danger index rating from the N.C. Forest Service.
Thompsons aid current and future weather forecast models indicate conditions are not favorable to open burning.
“In addition, based on the increased fire danger risk it is encouraged that fireworks displays are limited to State licensed and insured operators and assistants for local permitted professional shows,” Thompson said.
The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.
For questions about the burn ban please contact the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910-253-2021.
