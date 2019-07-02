Brunswick Co. Board of Education getting more than $1M in hurricane reimbursement

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education will be reimbursed nearly $1.4 million for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.
Damage created by the storm required emergency response activity and protective measures, and the board of education was contracted for emergency repairs and cleanup due to wind driven rain at the main office in Bolivia.
FEMA's public assistance program provides grants to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work. FEMA reimburses at least 75 percent of eligible costs — more than $1 million in this case — and the state's share is nearly $342,000.
The federal share is paid directly to the state, which then disburses the funds to eligible entities that incurred costs.
