Sunday talk: Plastic Free July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum had a talk about a new initiative for the month of July.
Plastic Free July is a museum wide and personal initiative that challenges to use as little plastic as necessary. Recently the museum switched from using plastic cups for taste test to paper.
The speaker of the day, Dr. Darcie Cook said she believes switching away from single-use plastics is tough to do, but can be done.
“Because a lot of people think, oh I’m just 1 person, what impact will it have?" said Cook. “But if a million people say that, that’s a million fewer people who are avoiding single use plastic.”
Cook showed examples of how she has changed her life from using plastics, such as reusable dryer balls, instead of dryer sheets. Also, rubber covers to put over food when refrigerated and wooden utensils that she takes with her whenever she goes someplace to eat.
"I think raising awareness with the people that you know, in the community and co-workers and just getting the word out to avoid single use plastic and help out the environment.”
There are 3 recycling centers in Wilmington. New Hanover County Recycling, UNC Wilmington and Hazwagon, which moves between Ogden Park (Mondays), Wrightsville Beach(Wednesdays), Carolina Beach (Fridays) and Kure Beach (first Saturday of the month).
