Patriotism to consume Southport with annual Fourth of July parade

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The patriotic spirit will come to life in Southport this week for the annual Fourth of July Festival.
Celebrated with a parade, the event has grown from colonial times to current times where 40,000-50,000 attend.
The Fourth of July Festival Parade began in 1964 but has roots dating back to the 1700s. The ladies of what used to be known as Smithville dressed in white and marched through the town in honor of the holiday.
The parade has been a popular event for years and was even featured on the silver screen in “Safe Haven,” the film adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel about a widower from Southport.
This year, you can watch the parade LIVE on WECT at 11 a.m. and online.
The parade route will be as follows:
- Parade begins at the Corner of Atlantic & Moore Streets.
- Travels Moore to Howe Street.
- Turns right onto Howe Street.
- Follows Howe Street North to Fodale Avenue.
- Turns right onto Fodale Avenue and ends just past Ocean Trail Heathcare & Rehabilitation Center
After the parade, visitors can enjoy the inaugural Fourth of July Flotilla. Boats of all sizes and types will take part in the new event, showing off patriotic spirit.
“Adding a flotilla to the event schedule this year is an exciting change,” said Karen Sphar, executive vice president of the Southport Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce. “The flotilla presents an opportunity for more people from the community to get involved in the festival and show off their boats and patriotism in the process.”
