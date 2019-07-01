New Hanover County Schools administrator accused in mishandling of allegations of wrongdoings announces retirement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Rick Holliday on Monday announced his retirement after 37 years with the district.
"I have enjoyed my time with New Hanover County Schools,” Holliday is quoted in a NHCS news release. “I have always done my best. As I plan to retire, I wish the citizens of New Hanover County well.”
The longtime educator has come under fire recently for his and other district administrators’ handling of alleged wrongdoings in the school system.
However, we do not know if the timing of his retirement announcement is connected to the scrutiny over the cases.
In December, a group of parents and activists requested the New Hanover County Board of Education hired an independent agency to investigate six cases of alleged misconduct or mishandling by administrators, dating back to 2009.
Included among those cases: former Isaac Bear Early College teacher Michael Kelly, who recently pleaded guilty to dozens of sex crimes against his students, some dating back more to Kelly’s time at Laney High School, when Holliday served as the school’s principal.
The school board ultimately denied the group’s request. However, investigators with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating if school administrators previously knew about allegations Kelly had been sexually inappropriate prior to his arrest in 2018 – a fact brought to light during Kelly’s plea hearing – and failed to report those accusations to law enforcement. In North Carolina, it is a misdemeanor for public employees to fail to report suspicions or allegations of child abuse to law enforcement.
The group’s complaint was at least partly responsible for the creation of the board’s Title IX committee, which set out to create a new, transparent Title IX policy and training for all faculty members by the 2019-20 school year.
Soon after its formation, the committee secured funding for a full-time Title IX coordinator, a role previously held by Holliday (among his deputy superintendent duties) to oversee that training and handle other Title IX-related matters.
Holliday has been an educator for 41 years. His retirement will be effective Aug. 1, according to district officials.
