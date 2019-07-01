Man dies in Pender County car accident

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point man is dead after he was in a single car accident on U.S. 117 heading towards Burgaw Saturday afternoon, according to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
According to Trooper Evan Brock with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Eleuterio Barrios Ojeda of Rocky Point died after he crossed the center line heading north on U.S. 117, then over-corrected and rolled into a ditch and then hit a tree. He was 23 years old.
According to Brock, Ojeda died on scene. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Right now, alcohol and drugs are not factors in the crash.
U.S. 117 from Ashton Road and Meadow Lane was closed for three hours while crews investigated the scene.
