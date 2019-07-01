Local church dissolves after final service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pearsall Memorial Presbyterian Church, after being open for more than a century, has closed after holding its last service Sunday.
The church posted on their website, as well as Facebook signifying the dissolving of the congregation. The current pastor, Rev. Aaron Doll has been a temporary pastor, as he has been the pastor for Bethany Presbyterian church also during for a 3-year span.
After Hurricane Florence, the congregation got smaller and smaller, members of the church said.
“I don’t know, like where do we go from here?" Jerry Covil said, a longtime member. “We’re just so thankful for what Pearsall has been able to do and provide for us and help us through this time as far as the destruction and damage.”
Many of the congregation will be headed to Bethany Presbyterian Church on Castle Hayne Rd., but others have found new homes in churches across the city. After the hurricane, both Bethany and Pearsall packed into Pearsall and called it home while repairs were being done.
The church property was originally donated in the early 1900′s and was name after the wife of Oscar Pearsall, one of the founders of the church.
Congregation members understand the church will never be again, however they hope the dissolving of the church doesn’t mean a split of friendships and realize home is where the heart is.
“I hope that this will just be a time for renewal of spirit so that we can all come closer to Christ. The church isn’t a building, the church is the people that make up the church.”
Bethany Presbyterian Church is expected to have their first service, Sunday July 7 at 10:30. You’ll be able to find members of both churches at their new home.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.