Law enforcement investigate armed robbery at Leland Library

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities with the Leland Police Department and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery near the city’s library Monday afternoon.
According to records from Brunswick County Dispatch, the incident happened just before 1 p.m at the Leland Library located at 487 Village Road.
Three minutes later, dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the 220 block of Shady Grove Lane, which is a short distance from the library.
Police chief Brad Shirley said it’s unclear whether both incidents are related.
Additional details are expected to be released later this afternoon.
