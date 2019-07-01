Greenfield skate park now free to use; Fourth Street restoration continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Skateboarders and BMX riders will no longer have to pay to use Greenfield Grind Skate Park.
The City of Wilmington said in a news release Monday that beginning Monday, the skate park will be an open-use, unmanned facility. It's also free to use. The park previously charged a fee and was manned by staff when open.
New BMX/skateboard elements are planned for the skate park as well as a water fountain, shade canopy and concrete repairs.
Greenfield Grind has already been cleaned and new security cameras have been installed.
As part of the city’s ongoing efforts to restore Fourth Street to brick, crews this week are removing the remaining asphalt from the brick underneath between Grace and Chestnut streets. Stripping off the asphalt reveals the original bricks, which are then leveled, replaced or repaired.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.