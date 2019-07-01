Gang members among 8 arrested in Wilmington drug busts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Police Department arrested eight individuals, including three validated gang members, on multiple drug-related charges last week following the conclusion of separate investigations.
On Wednesday, members of the WPD’s Gang and Vice units executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of North 30th Street and seized 36 grams of raw heroin, 109 bags of packaged heroin, .35 grams of cocaine, and 107 grams of marijuana. Alphonso McClendon, 26, was taken into custody.
On Thursday, the Gang unit and the SWAT team searched a home in the 1000 block of Orange Street and confiscated two guns, an unspecified amount of crack cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia. Shyion Jennings, 19, Jacques Lamarche, 29, Larry Richardson, 56, and D’Andre Harper, 30, were arrested.
On Friday, detectives ended a six-month investigation by executing a search warrant at a home in the 3800 block of River Front Place. Police seized 792 grams of raw heroin — enough to produce 40,000 ready-to-sell bags of heroin — 22 bags of packaged heroin, and over $17,000 in cash. Darion Graham, 30, Kayla Jackson, 23, and Qwanell Ruffin, 26, were taken into custody.
Police say Jennings, Graham, and Ruffin are validated gang members.
The FBI Safe Streets Task Force assisted with the investigation.
The charges are as follows:
Alphonso McClendon
- Trafficking heroin
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin (2 counts)
- Sell/deliver heroin
- Maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances (2 counts)
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
Shyion Jennings
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule 1 controlled substance
- Manufacture/sell/deliver/possess a controlled substance within a 1000 ft. of a school
- Manufacture/sell/deliver/possess a controlled substance within a 1000 ft. of a park
D’Andre Harper
- Sell/deliver cocaine
- Possession of cocaine
- Manufacture/sell/deliver/possess a controlled substance within a 1000 ft. of a school
- Manufacture/sell/deliver/possess a controlled substance within a 1000 ft. of a park
- Possession of firearm by convicted felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
Jacques Lamarche
- Possession of cocaine
Larry Richardson
- Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.
Darion Graham
- Trafficking heroin by possession (2 counts)
- Trafficking heroin by manufacturing
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to traffic heroin
- Sell/deliver heroin
- Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances
- Hinder and delay
Kayla Jackson
- Trafficking heroin by possession
- Trafficking heroin by manufacturing
- Conspiracy to traffic heroin (2 counts)
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin
- Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances
Qwanell Ruffin
- Sell/ deliver heroin (8 counts)
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin (8 counts)
- Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances (7 counts)
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.