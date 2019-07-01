Gang members among 8 arrested in Wilmington drug busts

On Friday, detectives ended a six-month investigation by executing a search warrant at a home in the 3800 block of River Front Place. Police seized 792 grams of raw heroin — enough to produce 40,000 ready-to-sell bags of heroin — 22 bags of packaged heroin, and over $17,000 in cash. Darion Graham, 30, Kayla Jackson, 23, and Qwanell Ruffin, 26, were taken into custody.