Freeman Park reopened with limited access to vehicular traffic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach officials have reopened vehicular traffic to Freeman Park, but with limited access.
Freeman Park will open daily to only those who hold an annual permit or who have an existing camping reservation in Zone 1 (zones A-J).
To prevent overcrowding, the park will close once it reaches capacity, which is usually somewhere between 200-300 vehicles, according to town officials. Foot traffic is allowed in all areas.
The area north of Zone 12 was officially closed Friday after tidal erosion made the region difficult to safely pass through.
