First Alert Forecast: hot, dry pattern argues for water conservation efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! For this July 1, you can expect more sizzling sunshine with afternoon highs in the 90s and meager shower and storm chances.
After recording a pitiful 0.6 inches of rain in May and a more generous but still below average 2.6 inches of rain in June, Wilmington and most of the Cape Fear Region remain in a “moderate drought” zone here in early July. This week, please try to:
- water your lawn and garden less frequently and only in the morning.
- run your washing machine and dishwasher with full loads only.
- take shorter showers.
As you can see here, widespread heat and only isolated storms populate your forecast for Wilmington for the next seven days. Note: some far inland communities may experience temperatures as high as the 98 to 102 range. Stay cool, friends!
