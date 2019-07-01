Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Brunswick County Monday morning.
According to records from Brunswick County Dispatch, the accident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Long Beach Road near River Road outside of Southport.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until crews can clear the scene.
We’ve reached out to the N.C. State Highway Patrol for more details.
