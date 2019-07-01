Customer from Burgaw stabbed multiple times at Onslow Co. convenience store

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are looking for a man who stabbed a customer at a convenience store Sunday evening.
Onslow County deputies today released surveillance photos of the man, hoping that someone will recognize him.
The stabbing happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Friendly Mart Convenience Store on Wilmington Highway.
Col. Chris Thomas told WITN that Sevonta Waddell, 28, of Burgaw, was stabbed multiple times to his back and abdomen. Waddell was taken to the Naval Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Thomas says it appears from the video that Waddell, who was a customer at the store, and his attacker knew each other.
The man is of average height and build. He has long dreadlock-style hair with blond tips that was tied up into a bun.
He was driving a white 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 extended cab.
Anyone with information on the stabbing should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
