Boil water advisory issued for 300 customers at Sawmill Point

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around 300 customers at Sawmill Point Apartments will be under a boil water advisory starting Tuesday.
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority said in a news release the advisory starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday. CFPUA will issue a notification with the advisory is lifted.
A utility contractor will be tying into an existing water main which could cause low water pressure or outages.
During the boil water advisory period, customers should boil all water for human consumption for at least one minute. There is no need to boil water for showering or bathing.
