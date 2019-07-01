Board approves 100-bed substance abuse treatment facility for women

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A drug treatment facility for women was approved by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The 100-bed center will be co-located with a previously approved 200-bed men’s facility called The Healing Place planned for Medical Center Drive in Wilmington. The women’s facility is an expansion of The Healing Place project.
A New Hanover County government tweet said The Healing Place will be open and serve people for free by 2021.
Last week, New Hanover Board of Commissioners Vice Chairwoman Julia Boseman said she would propose the women's treatment center at Monday's commissioners meeting.
In February, Wilmington City Council listened for four hours to community members who were for and against The Healing Place.
Those opposed included leaders from the Children's Learning Center, which is located in the same area.
It was approved on the condition that a licensed security professional remain on site around the clock.
