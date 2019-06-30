Two injured in drive-by shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were shot in Wilmington Saturday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, according to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department.
Spokesperson Linda Thompson said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near New Centre Drive and Kerr Avenue. According to Thompson, one car was passed another, and the suspect fired several shots, injuring two men in the other vehicle.
Both victims were driven to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
This story is developing. Stick with WECT as we learn more information.
