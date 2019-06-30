First responders compete in skills competition

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Fire departments from across the state gathered in Southport Saturday to compete in the 36th Annual Firefighter’s Freedom Competition.
The event tested the teamwork of departments, and paid homage to the training methods from years past. Multiple events took part in the competition and in the end, points were tallied up to determine the winner.
Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said the competition is much like what the first responders go through during a typical day at work.
“It brings comradery, brotherhood and family together. We have such intense calls that we go on, that we thought it’d be a good thing to have some fun, spend some family time together and practice our skills," he said.
This event was just one of a few that will lead up to the annual Southport Fourth of July fireworks display.
Local participating fire departments included New Hanover County, Bolivia, Southport and Boiling Spring Lakes.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.