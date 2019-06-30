First Alert Forecast: steamy temps, triple-digit heat indices

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. A hot ridge of high pressure - with the hallmarks of at-or-above-average temperatures and low-end storm chances - is likely to remain in control of the Cape Fear Region between now and then. Meanwhile, here are some specifics on how the final weekend of June will stack up...
Sunday: mostly sunny skies, light and variable or westerly breezes, pop-up storm chance 10 to 20%, afternoon highs 94 to 98 inland and 90 to 94 beaches, low to moderate risk of rip currents. Heat Index values are expected to reach 100 degrees.
Sunday Night: expect variable clouds, as a weak cold front will offer only a marginal chance for a shower. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s.
Monday: mostly sunny skies, southerly-based breezes and temperatures in the low 90s. Once again, shower or storm chances function around 10% for the afternoon.
Thanks for staying hydrated and for irrigating gardens smartly! And remember, you can catch your First Alert Forecast for a full ten days anytime and for any ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.