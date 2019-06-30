First Alert Forecast: Lots of sunshine to start off July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy last Sunday of June to you! A hot ridge of high pressure - with the hallmarks of at-or-above-average temperatures and low-end storm chances - is likely to remain in control of the Cape Fear Region between now and then.
A weak cold front will cross the Carolinas overnight tonight. Expect an increase of clouds this evening but a low chance of a spot shower or storm at 20%. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s.
To start off the week and the month of July, Monday is looking to be a bit cooler after the passing of the cold front, but still hot in the lower 90s. You’ll want to keep the sunscreen and sunglasses handy tomorrow! Lots of sunshine and low rain chances tomorrow through much of the week ahead!
Thanks for staying hydrated and for irrigating gardens smartly!
