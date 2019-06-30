Excavation group finds artifacts in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The group Public Archaeology Corp was in downtown Wilmington Saturday sifting through the rubble of a fallen building.
The building on Front Street is from the 1900′s. The group found remains of old bottles, pipes and even animal bones buried underneath it dating back to the 1800′s. It wasn’t surprising to the workers, though.
“There’s been settlement here, European settlement, since the 18th century and native Americans have been here for a millennium," Jon Schleier, the executive director of the group, said.
“At the spot we’re at, you cant even stick a shovel in the ground and not find artifacts. The history is all around us,” he said.
The owner has plans to replace the building. The diggers hope to display the artifacts that have been found during the dig.
