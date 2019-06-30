Double homicide investigation underway in Brunswick County

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead in Winnabow late Saturday night.
According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call came in at around 11:30 p.m. They found the bodies on Lee Buck Road.
The cause of death for the man and woman is unknown until the autopsy report comes back.
Authorities believe it to be an isolated incident.
No other details, including the names of the victims, have been released.
