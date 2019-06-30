ACLU meets in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The American Civil Liberties Union held a membership meeting Saturday at the Historic Hannah Block USO Center in downtown Wilmington.
The ACLU is a non-partisan group that advocates against injustices, specifically dealing with race or gender. Some of the group’s most recent work has been working towards ending the cash bail system, as well as opposing the current immigration stance.
“When you have pre-trial detention related to our criminal legal system, and when you have folks being picked up on immigration related bonds, you have people being taken away from families, they lose jobs they lose benefits," Caroline Morin-Gage, part of the ACLU, said.
“So, we really want to focus on the intersection of those things and particularly how both of those issues target people of color,” she said.
The group currently has practices in place to improve their methods such as court sit-ins to watch how bail is given and if it is justified or not.
“People who are closest to the problem are closest to the solution, so accessing impacted folks to give impacts on solutions mean the solutions we come up with actually work.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.