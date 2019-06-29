WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Our community’s up-and-coming thespians take to the stage with a classic tale of life in small town America.
Opera House Theatre Company recently launched Apprentice Theatre. It gives young people a place to showcase their talents.
It was the idea of Jason Aycock, Wilker Ballantine, Emilia Torello, Justin Smith and Alice Sherwood. Smith likened it to a “farm system” that prepares the next generation of professional artists.
Under the coordination of Aycock, young performers and technicians, ages 14 to 24, will present two productions, one play and one musical, at the Wilson Center Studio Theatre.
The first show is Our Town, which is on stage June 28 to 30, is Thornton Wilder’s classic tale of small-town American life and the effects of a dozen years time on the small town of Grover’s Corners.
The show is directed by Wilker Ballantine, who grew up performing with Opera House. She is a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill double majoring in Political Science and Biology.
Thoroughly Modern Millie, directed by Emilia Torello, another thespian who is a longtime Opera House performer, will run July 19-21, 2019. She is a BFA Musical Theatre Major at the University of Miami and has plans to pursue the performing arts as her profession.
