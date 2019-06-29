Step Up for Soldiers, Monarch Roofing to build new roof for struggling Navy veteran

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ten months after his home was damaged in Hurricane Florence, Navy veteran Hank Weaver was chosen as the recipient for a free roof through a partnership between Step Up for Soldiers and Monarch Roofing.
It’s been a difficult few years for Weaver. Three years ago, his girlfriend was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer.
Struggling with hospital bills while caring for his sick partner, the last thing Weaver needed was another setback.
Then in September 2018, Hurricane Florence battered the Carolinas, resulting in damage to more than 51,000 homes, including Weaver’s. Without any money to spare, Hank was forced to delay any permanent repairs.
"I’m trying to take care of my girlfriend and I had to put my roof on the back burner because she has her medical struggles and she is more important than anything to be honest,” Weaver said.
Weaver’s roof is still damaged and while insurance paid for temporary repairs, the lasting destruction remained, but thanks to Step Up and Monarch, at least one of Weaver’s worries will be alleviated.
“When they told me I had been picked, it kinda floored me,” Weaver said.
Now that he will be able to move on from the memory of Hurricane Florence, Weaver said he will focus full time on his girlfriend.
