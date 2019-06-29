Neighbors come together to help family after early morning fire in Winnabow

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Robin Barrington is doing everything she can to help her neighbor whose house burned down early Friday morning in Winnabow.
“We are taking donations,” said Barrington. “We have a GoFundMe page and we are just showing them love. We are not going to let them go through this by themselves.”
Barrington spent Friday morning trying to console her neighbors who lost everything in the fire.
“We just rallied around them and showed them support and love,” Barrington said, holding back tears. “They basically watched their house burn.”
Ben Friberg and his family live in the neighborhood and brought over donations to help the family.
“We live really close by and realized that one of our neighbors lost everything,” said Friberg. “We knew we needed to help.”
Friberg’s two children even gave away some of their favorite toys to the family that includes a young son and a pregnant mother.
“We always teach generosity,” said Friberg. “When my kids heard that a little boy had lost everything, they ran into their rooms and my son came out with his favorite stuffed animal, this little teddy bear. He said, ‘He’s going to need this more.’”
