Flight 22 hosts Hall of Fame induction

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Flight 22 AAU basketball team held its third Hall of Fame induction in Leland on Friday.
The newest inductees are: Daniel Camps, Michael Moore, Jeremy Clegg, Malik Pugh, Nick Chase, Robbie Brown, Kris Clark, Aaron Coombs and Rahu Purdie.
Pugh played at Dyer County High School in Dyersburg, Tenn., and credits Flight 22 for helping him earn a scholarship to play at UNCW.
"Flight 22 means everything to me,” said Pugh. “Coach (Nathan) Faulk and the program just helped me along the way. Being from a small town, it put me in position to be successful and put my name out there and my skills to go to the next level."
Pugh played one season for UNCW before transferring to the University of Tennessee-Martin.
