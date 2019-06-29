First Alert Forecast: Rain chances few, temperatures hot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast where we are less than a week away from the 4th of July. A hot ridge of high pressure - with the hallmarks of at-or-above-average temperatures and low-end storm chances - is likely to remain in control of the Cape Fear Region between now and then. Meanwhile, here are some specifics on how the final weekend of June will stack up...