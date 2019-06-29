First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures, low rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! We’re now less than a week away from the 4th of July! A hot ridge of high pressure - with the hallmarks of at-or-above-average temperatures and low-end storm chances - is likely to remain in control of the Cape Fear Region between now and then.
Tomorrow, like today, will be perfect to head over the the beaches! Temperatures along the coast will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with just a 10% chance for a pop up shower. Rain chances remain low across the area at 10%. Lots of sunshine and temps in the mid 90s for inland and Wilmington metro.
Thanks for staying hydrated and for irrigating gardens smartly!
